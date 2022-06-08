Crime Watch 8

IMPD investigating after horse shot, killed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are looking for tips after a horse was fatally shot between the eyes.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of Dashin Kitty, a 20-year-old American Quarter Horse.

Police say the mare was found dead on the morning of June 7 in the 5700 block of W. Southport Road on the city’s southwest side.

IMPD said the horse was left outside overnight as normal. Officers are advising horse owners in the area to bring their animals inside overnight.

IMPD says Dashin Kitty was used to help children ride horses for more than a decade.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.