IMPD investigating after overnight, downtown shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Multiple people were shot downtown overnight, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around midnight, IMPD said officers were called to the 100 block of East Market Street for a report of a person shot. Once on the scene, police learned that a DJ at a downtown club was standing in a parking lot on Market Street with several other people when a car with a number of people inside drove up. The people in the car then began shooting.

IMPD said the DJ jumped in his car and attempted to drive away but crashed his vehicle into a wall in the parking lot and hit another car.

Police said a person from that scene was shot and is now in critical condition.

Soon after that shooting, just before 1 a.m., IMPD said two other gunshot victims walked into IU Health United Methodist Hospital. One person is in critical condition while the other was said to be stable.

Police do believe the two walk-ins were shot on Market Street as well.

It’s unclear, at this point, what led up to the shooting.

Then, before 2:30 a.m., police said a gunshot victim was located in the 300 block of South Meridian Street. That person is in serious condition.

No victim or suspect information in the shootings have been released.