INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis detectives are investigating the death of a person found in a vehicle.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said a deceased person was found in a vehicle at South Emerson Avenue and Minnesota Street on the city’s east side. Investigators were called out around 9:45 a.m.

At this time, the investigation is being worked as a homicide.

No victim or suspect information has been released.

