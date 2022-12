Crime Watch 8

IMPD investigating after shots fired at ‘Donnie Baker’ of The Bob & Tom Show

Illuminated blue and red police lights atop an IMPD patrol car in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after shots were fired at a well-known radio personality.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the 8000 block of North Shadeland Avenue at 2 a.m. Sunday.

Officers arrived to find a man who said he had been shot at.

The victim is Ronald Sexton, best known as “Donnie Baker,” a comedian and recurring character on “The Bob & Show.”

The report states that the suspect was identified but a name for the suspect is not listed.