INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of a young woman.

IMPD was called to the 4400 block of Lickridge Court at Sawmill Apartments on the city’s south side just before 7 a.m.

Police believe the woman to be between 18 and 25 years old. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives are on the scene.

The victim has not been identified. No information regarding a possible suspect has been released.

This story will be updated.