Crime Watch 8

IMPD investigating after woman shot, killed on northeast side

(WISH Photo)
by: Kyle Bloyd
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after a woman died after being found shot in a parking lot.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to 3817 Cooper Square Court just after 1 a.m. Monday. That’s near the intersection of 38th Street and Sherman Drive.

Police arrived to find a woman shot in a parking lot. She was sent to a hospital in critical condition but died shortly after arriving.

IMPD said the suspected shooter was “identified, detained, interviewed, and released pending further investigation” but police have not said what led up to the shooting.

News 8 has requested more information on the case from IMPD and the Marion County County Coroner’s Office.

