IMPD investigating battery on Monon Trail
Woman hurt after assault on Monon Trail
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a battery incident that occurred Thursday on the Monon Trail near East 75th Street.
According to investigators, a woman was assaulted by a man on the Monon Trail Thursday. No arrests were made and no further information was provided.
Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a potential suspect. Officials ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact Detective Ryan Breeden at 317-327-3330. IMPD said that residents can expect increased patrols on local trails as part of a commitment to community safety.
Crime Resources
- Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana: 317-262-8477
- P3tips app | Apple devices | Google Play
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.