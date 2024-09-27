Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IMPD investigating battery on Monon Trail

Woman hurt after assault on Monon Trail

by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a battery incident that occurred Thursday on the Monon Trail near East 75th Street.

According to investigators, a woman was assaulted by a man on the Monon Trail Thursday. No arrests were made and no further information was provided.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a potential suspect. Officials ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact Detective Ryan Breeden at 317-327-3330. IMPD said that residents can expect increased patrols on local trails as part of a commitment to community safety.

Crime Resources

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Delphi murders prosecution objects to...
I-Team 8 /
Haunted history thrills at Historic...
Local News /
Metta World Peace receives Major...
Local News /
Report: Caitlin Clark wins WNBA...
Indiana Fever /
Caitlin Clark addresses racism and...
Indiana Fever /
Two Colts defensive starters ruled...
Indianapolis Colts /
Circle City Classic events continue...
Multicultural News /
As Banks seeks Senate seat,...
Election /