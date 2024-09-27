IMPD investigating battery on Monon Trail

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a battery incident that occurred Thursday on the Monon Trail near East 75th Street.

According to investigators, a woman was assaulted by a man on the Monon Trail Thursday. No arrests were made and no further information was provided.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a potential suspect. Officials ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact Detective Ryan Breeden at 317-327-3330. IMPD said that residents can expect increased patrols on local trails as part of a commitment to community safety.