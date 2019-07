INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a child was shot.

IMPD was notified after a four-year-old child arrived at Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital with a gunshot wound.

IMPD believes the shooting occurred in the 3600 block of N. Mission Dr.

The child’s wound is described as a graze wound to the hand.

IMPD is continuing to look into the incident.