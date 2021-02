Death investigation underway on near east side

Photo of a death investigation on the city's near east side on Feb. 17, 2021. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A death investigation is underway on the city’s near east side Wednesday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, before 8:30 a.m. officers were called to the 400 block of North Walcott Street for a person shot.

IMPD said officers located a victim who was pronounced dead.

It’s unclear what led up to the deadly shooting.

No suspect or victim information has been released.