Crime Watch 8

IMPD investigating death of infant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Child abuse detectives in Indianapolis are investigating the death of a two-month-old child.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 600 block of Magdalene Lane on the afternoon of Jan. 20. That’s on the city’s southwest side near 10th Street and Lynhurst Drive.

Police say the child was unresponsive and was transported to a hospital but died shortly after arriving.

Detectives investigating the case say the child had “injuries consistent with non-accidental trauma.”

IMPD has not announced an arrest in the case.

News 8 has reached out to the Marion County Coroner’s Office to learn the cause and manner of death of the child.