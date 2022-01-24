Crime Watch 8

IMPD investigating death of infant

by: Kyle Bloyd
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Child abuse detectives in Indianapolis are investigating the death of a two-month-old child.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 600 block of Magdalene Lane on the afternoon of Jan. 20. That’s on the city’s southwest side near 10th Street and Lynhurst Drive.

Police say the child was unresponsive and was transported to a hospital but died shortly after arriving.

Detectives investigating the case say the child had “injuries consistent with non-accidental trauma.”

IMPD has not announced an arrest in the case.

News 8 has reached out to the Marion County Coroner’s Office to learn the cause and manner of death of the child.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Life. Style. Live! ‘Hot Links’ January 24, 2022

Life.Style.Live! /

WISH-TV launches “News 8 at 11 with Phil Sanchez”

News /

How to access AT&T and Verizon’s new super fast 5G networks

National /

Sarah Palin’s defamation suit against NY Times set for trial

Politics /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.