IMPD investigating death on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A death investigating is underway on the city’s southwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD said just after midnight on Friday, May 29, officers were called to the area of Kellum Drive and Mills Road for a report of a person down in that area.

Once on the scene, officers were able to locate an adult male suffering from trauma. Emergency medical personnel pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Initially, investigators believed the man was a victim of a hit-and-run. However, police think the man may have also been shot.

Anyone with information on this deadly incident is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475.