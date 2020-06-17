IMPD investigating double fatal shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two people are dead after a shooting on the city’s northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD says just before 1:20 a.m. on June 17, officers were called to the 4600 block of North Bolton Avenue for a person shot.

After arriving on the scene, police found two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both of the victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police responded after a car driving southbound on Bolton ran off the road and came to a stop in someone’s backyard. Inside that vehicle, officers found both men inside dead from gunshot wounds.

Additionally, officers believe there may be a third victim due to a blood trail found from the car leaving the scene.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

No victim of suspect information has been released.