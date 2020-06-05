Crime Watch 8

IMPD investigating double shooting on near northeast side

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police are investigating after two people were shot on the city’s near northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to the area of East 29th Street and Brouse Avenue just before 4:15 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

After arriving on the scene, officers were able to confirm that two people had been shot.

IMPD said both victims were transported to the hospital. One person is in critical condition while police said the second victim is in stable condition.

No victim or suspect information has been released.

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.