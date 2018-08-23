IMPD investigating east side homicide Copyright by WISH - All rights reserved (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A homicide investigation is underway on the city's east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 7800 block of Darien Court just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 23 for report of a disturbance.

After arriving on scene, an unresponsive adult male was discovered inside a reside suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency medical personnel on scene pronounced the man dead on the scene.

No victim information has been released.

Anyone with information on the fatal incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.