IMPD investigating fatal hit-and-run on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A fatal hit-and-run on the city’s east side is under investigation, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said that just after 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, May 24, officers were called to the 1900 block of North Rural Street for a report of a hit-and-run crash.

Once on the scene, officers found a male victim in the intersection of Brookside and Rural avenues.

IMPD said the driver in the striking vehicle, a 2003-2006 white Cadillac Escalade, did not stop and made to attempt to provide medical aid to the victim.

The man later died as a result of his injuries.

Anyone with information on this situation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.