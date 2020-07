IMPD investigating fatal shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man is dead after a shooting on the city’s east side late Wednesday evening, according to police.

Around 11:45 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of Barnor Drive for a person shot report.

After arriving on the scene, officers did find an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No victim or possible suspect information has been released.