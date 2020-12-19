Crime Watch 8

IMPD investigating fatal shooting on north side

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead following a shooting on the city’s north side Saturday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD said officers were called to the 8400 block of Spyglass Drive just after 12:30 a.m. for a person shot report.

After getting to the scene, officers located the victim who was suffering from a gunshot.

That person was taken to the hospital where they later died.

No victim or suspect information has been released.

