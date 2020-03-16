Crime Watch 8

IMPD investigating fatal shooting

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s near north side.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the 1600 block of North College Avenue just after 4 a.m. Monday for a person shot report.

After arriving on the scene, the gunshot victim was located.

That person was transported to the hospital in critical condition. However, IMPD said the victim later died at the hospital.

No victim or possible suspect information has been released.

