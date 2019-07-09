2 found dead in home’s yard northwest of downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — No one is publicly saying how the two men might have died. They were found Tuesday morning in the front yard of a home northwest of downtown, and homicide investigators were called to search for information.

They are in their 50s and well-known in the neighborhood, News 8 was told. Pableto Allen said one of the victims was his brother.

“But, there was no evidence of physical foul play, you know, no wounds of any kind; no knives or guns; no violence,” Allen said.

The two men were found in a yard about a half-block from Allen’s home, and third man was taken to the hospital; he was in good condition at midafternoon. Police said a fourth person may have taken himself or herself to the hospital.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called about 8:50 a.m. Tuesday to the residential area in the 1800 block of North Dexter Street. That’s about three blocks east of Riverside Park.

IMPD originally believed the deaths to involve a stabbing, but a preliminary investigation showed no apparent trauma to the victims.

Police officers searched the home where the men were found, said IMPD Public Information Officer Aaron Hamer. He said they were checking “that it was possibly an overdose and, if that was the case, we had to make sure our officers were safe.”

Police, though, did not release information on whether any substances that can cause an overdose were found.

As the investigation moved ahead, police at least once cleared the block of Dexter Street while the Ten Point Coalition, a local crime-fighting group, offered a prayer.

Anyone with information was asked to call 317-262-8477.