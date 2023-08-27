IMPD investigating homicide after finding body at residence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide after finding a body at a residence Friday afternoon.

At 2:00 p.m. Friday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Indianapolis Avenue on a report of a dead body next to a garage. When officers arrived, they located an adult male next to the garage of a house that was occupied. The man was was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators responded shortly after to investigate the scene. After the coroner inspected the body, investigators learned the victim had an injury consistent with a gunshot wound. Investigators are unsure when the man died or how long his body was there, but they said it was before Friday.

The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to assist in identifying and collecting potential forensic evidence. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will be assisting police, and will determine the exact manner and cause of death. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the dead man after his family has been notified.

Investigators ask that anyone with information about this incident call Detective Kyle Hoover at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail the detective at Kyle.Hoover@indy.gov.