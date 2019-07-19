IMPD investigating homicide after male found dead on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A homicide investigation is underway after a male victim was found dead on the west side Thursday afternoon, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Friday.

According to IMPD, a black male was found dead in the 2500 block of Eagledale Drive just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. The victim was found near a bridge and was wearing a red sweatshirt and black pants.

Due to the condition of the victim there will be a delay in his identification.

The Marion County Coroner conducted an autopsy and the victim’s death has been ruled a homicide.

Details on how the victim died have not been released.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.