Crime Watch 8

IMPD investigating homicide inside Marion County Adult Detention Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives responded to a homicide that took place inside the Marion County Adult Detention Center just after 10 p.m. Sunday.

Detectives believe a male inmate assaulted and killed another male inmate.

The Adult Detention Center is located at the new Community Justice Campus at 695 Justice Way.

This story will be updated as more information is gathered.