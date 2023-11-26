IMPD investigating homicide near N. Oxford St.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a homicide on the city’s east side.

Just after 8 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a possible death in the 100 block of N. Oxford St. When officers arrived, they located an adult male with trauma to his body. Medics arrived soon after and pronounced the man dead at the scene. Homicide detectives responded to the scene and began their investigation.

The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to assist in identifying and collecting potential forensic evidence. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will be assisting, and will determine the exact manner and cause of death. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the deceased once proper has been made to the victim’s family.

Officials ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact Detective Larry Craciunoiu at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Larry.Craciunoiu@indy.gov.