Crime Watch 8

IMPD investigating homicide of man fatally shot inside car on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide after finding a man dead inside of a car on Indy’s northeast side Saturday, according to police.

Just before 5 p.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of an unresponsive person on the 2800 block of North Olney Street. When officers arrived they found an adult male sitting inside a car. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

During examinations medics discovered an injury on the man that consist with gunshot wounds. Police say that this incident is being investigated as a homicide and they believe it occurred earlier in the afternoon.

The Marion County coroner’s office will release the name of the man killed once family has been notified.

This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jesus Soria at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.

This homicide will mark 12 killed in just 8 days since the start of October.