IMPD investigating homicide on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A homicide investigation is underway after one person was shot on the city’s west side and then later died Saturday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said officers were called to the 3900 block of Bennett Drive just after 8:30 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

After arriving on the scene, a victim was located outside of a residence in the area.

That person was transported to the hospital, initially in critical condition. However, police said that person later passed away.

Anyone with information on the situation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.