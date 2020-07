IMPD investigating homicide on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man was shot and killed late Saturday night on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said officers were called to the 3400 block of Brouse Avene just after 11:30 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

After arriving on the scene, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

No victim or suspect information has been released.