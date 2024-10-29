IMPD investigating fatal shooting on far east side near Post Road, 38th Street

Indianapolis police have cordoned off the Grifols Biomat USA-Plasma Donation Center at 3620 N. Post Road, Indianapolis. (WISH Photo/Adam Pinsker)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say officers were on the scene of an incident on the city’s far east side Tuesday afternoon.

A post on X from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were in the 3600 block of North Post Road following an unspecified incident. That’s in a residential and business area just south of the East 38th Street and Post Road intersection.

Online police reports show sometime around 2:40 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the same block of Post Road. When they arrived, they located a person dead from a gunshot wound. It wasn’t immediately clear if the two incidents were related.

News 8’s Adam Pinsker says Indianapolis police have cordoned off the Grifols Biomat USA-Plasma Donation Center at 3620 N. Post Road, Indianapolis.

This story is breaking and will be updated with further information once available.