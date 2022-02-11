Crime Watch 8

IMPD investigating infant’s death as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The death of a 2-month-old child is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers were called to the 7900 block of Timber Ridge Drive on Saturday on a report of an unresponsive infant who was not breathing.

The child was transported to a hospital for treatment. On Wednesday, the child died.

The Marion County Coroner has ruled the child’s death a homicide due to blunt force trauma.

Police are still investigating and have identified those who were with the child when the trauma occurred.

The child’s name will be released once family has been notified.