Crime Watch 8

IMPD investigating man’s death as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The death of a man is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers were called at around 8 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of a deceased person at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Hillside Avenue. That’s just off of East 25th Street, west of North Keystone Avenue.

Officers arrived and found an unresponsive man inside an apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s death appeared to be suspicious, according to IMPD, and homicide detectives were called to the apartment.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has not yet determined how or why the man died.

The coroner’s office will share the man’s identity once family members have been notified.

Anyone with information should call Det. Matthew Pankonie at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Matthew.Pankonie2@indy.gov. Tips can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).