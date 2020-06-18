IMPD investigating near northeast side homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A homicide investigation is underway on the city’s near northeast side, according to police.

On June 18, just after 1:30 a.m., officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 3500 block of North Keystone for a report of a person down.

After getting to the scene, officers found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

IMPD said they believe the shooting to be the result of an attempted business robbery.

No victim or suspect information has been released.