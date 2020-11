IMPD investigating northeast side homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A homicide investigation is underway on the city’s northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 2:30 Monday afternoon, officers were called to the 4000 block of Stratford Court for a report of a person down.

After arriving on the scene, a man who was dead was located in the area.

It’s unclear what lead up to the deadly incident.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475.