IMPD investigating northwest side fatal shooting

Photo of a fatal shooting on Majestic Lane on Nov. 4, 2020. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead after a shooting on the city’s northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 4200 block of Majestic Lane for a report of a person shot.

A short time later, IMPD confirmed that the shooting was fatal.

No victim or suspect information has been released.

It’s unclear what led up to the deadly shooting.