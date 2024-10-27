Search
IMPD investigating police shooting near North Kealing Avenue

A strip of yellow crime scene tape with police lights in the background. (WISH Photo)
by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday is investigating a police shooting on the city’s near east side.

According to a post on IMPD’s X page, officers are investigating a police shooting that occurred near the 1000 block of North Kealing Avenue around 3:25 p.m. Sunday. That is a residential area on the city’s near east side. No officers were injured in the shooting.

IMPD did not immediately release any additional information.

