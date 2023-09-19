Suspect critically wounded in police shooting on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was critically injured in a police shooting early Tuesday morning on the south side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just after 3 a.m. to a domestic disturbance in the 1800 block of Portage Terrace. That’s an address within the Bradford Lake Apartments near Stop 10 Road and Madison Avenue.

The dispute involved a male and female in separate vehicles, according to IMPD Public Information Officer William Young.

The female involved in the dispute called 911 and officers located the male’s vehicle.

When officers tried to pull the suspect over, he drove off and a chase began, Young says.

The pursuit ended at the apartment complex.

Young says the suspect showed a gun and was shot by at least one officer.

Officers gave medical aid to the suspect until he could be transported to a local hospital.

No officers were injured in the shooting. It’s unclear how many officers shot at the suspect.

Police are not looking for any other suspects.

IMPD says there will be a heavy police presence at the apartment complex for much of the morning.

This story is still developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.