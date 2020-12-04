IMPD investigating Thursday night homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a person’s fatal shooting on Thursday night.

IMPD responded to the 1600 block of S. Harlan St. just before 9 p.m. after a person was reported shot.

Investigators found the victim and learned that the shooting occurred nearby in the 1600 block of S. State Ave.

IMPD says the victim was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspect information has been made available.

News 8 has obtained a police report listing a man as the victim of the shooting. Neither IMPD or the Marion County Coroner’s Office has provided confirmation on the victim’s identity.