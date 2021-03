IMPD: Investigation underway after 2 dead on east side

Scene of a death investigation on the east side on March 20, 2021. (WISH Photo/Will Shaw)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A death investigation is underway on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 12:30 p.m. officers were called to the 8100 block of Rawles Avenue for a person shot report.

After arriving on the scene, officers located two people dead with undetermined injuries.

No suspect or victim information has been released.

News 8 has a crew at the scene.