Crime Watch 8

IMPD: June fatal shooting of 28-year-old man ruled a homicide

Police lights atop a patrol car illuminate a strip of crime scene tape at a generic crime scene. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man shot in the summer has died and two months later due to complications with his gunshot wound, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after midnight June 26, IMPD officers responded in the early morning of June 27 to the 1400 block of N. Gladstone Avenue for a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found Gregory Ware, 28, with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

IMPD aggravated assault detectives responded to the scene to begin their investigation.

Detectives continued their investigation as to what led up to the incident. He was released from the hospital more than two months later.

On Sept. 4, Ware died due to complications related to his gunshot wound.

On Oct. 28, the Marion County Coroner’s Office determined the exact cause of death was ruled as homicide.

Anyone with information of this incident was asked to contact detective Ron Clayton at the IMPD Aggravated Assault Office at 317.327.3475 or email Ronald.Clayton@indy.gov.