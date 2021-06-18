Crime Watch 8

IMPD, Lawrence police investigating series of sexual assaults on east side

by: Adam Staten
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A series of sexual assaults are under investigation, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said both IMPD and the Lawrence Police Department are looking into the eastside assaults, which are believed to be connected.

The suspect has been described as a black male in his 20 or 30s, who is between 5’8″ and 6’3″ tall and who has a muscular build.

Police are advising residents to not open the door for strangers and to verify the identity of anyone stating to represent a business or to be a service worker.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact detectives at 317-327-3330.

