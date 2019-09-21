IMPD lieutenant suspended, charged with theft, official misconduct

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IMPD Chief Bryan Roach is calling for the termination of a suspended police lieutenant facing charges of theft and official misconduct.

George Crooks, a 31-year veteran of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department who had supervised the department property room, was charged Thursday, online court records show.

Roach released this statement:

As a result of a self-initiated criminal investigation conducted by the IMPD Special Investigations Unit, formal charges have been submitted to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for Lieutenant George Crooks. George Crooks has been suspended without pay with a recommendation to the Civilian Police Merit Board of his termination of employment with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Crooks is a 31-year veteran of the police department and last served as a supervisor overseeing IMPD’s property room. The men and women of IMPD remain committed to upholding the policies, values and mission of the IMPD. It is our goal that this expectation is reflected through legitimacy and trust built between our officers and the community we serve.

News 8 has reached out to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and Crooks’ attorney for additional details about the charges and on Friday night had not heard back.