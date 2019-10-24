IMPD links to security cameras at businesses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police hope new technology will help them cut down on crime across the city.

Bryan Roach, chief of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, and Mayor Joe Hogsett unveiled “b-link,” or business link, on Wednesday.

The system allows IMPD to connect to security cameras at participating businesses and community organizations. IMPD will not monitor the streams unless something is reported.

Police said the video footage will help them improve police response, further investigations and deter crime.

Roach said, “If you have a trouble spot, trouble intersection, we now know that if something goes off there, there are now more eyes on that before I arrive, so maybe that allows us to go to a location where this technology isn’t. I think you could see it as something that augments the officer on the streets ability to be where he should be.”

Any Indianapolis business is invited to join the b-link program.

In the Nov. 5 election, Hogsett, a Democrat, will face reelection in a race with Republican Jim Merritt, a state senator, and Libertarian Doug McNaughton and two independents.