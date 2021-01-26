IMPD looking for 2 theft suspects

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help locating two theft suspects.

According to the department, on Dec. 28 around 3:15 p.m., the two female suspects were seen entering the women’s locker room of the LA Fitness at 10574 Workout Way in Carmel. After that, the two women were then spotted buying several gift cards with stolen credit cards at a Target at 10401 North Michigan Road.

The two were seen driving away in a Nissan sedan.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.