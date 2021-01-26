Crime Watch 8

IMPD looking for 2 theft suspects

Photo of IMPD theft suspects and their Nissan sedan. (Provided Photo/IMPD)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help locating two theft suspects.

According to the department, on Dec. 28 around 3:15 p.m., the two female suspects were seen entering the women’s locker room of the LA Fitness at 10574 Workout Way in Carmel. After that, the two women were then spotted buying several gift cards with stolen credit cards at a Target at 10401 North Michigan Road.

The two were seen driving away in a Nissan sedan.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

At least 1 killed, nearly 30 injured after large tornado in Alabama

National /

New research suggests recurring stimulus checks until pandemic is over, IU economist disagrees

Local /

Tuesday’s business headlines

Business /

Norway fines Grindr dating app $11.7M over privacy breach

International /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.