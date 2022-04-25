Crime Watch 8

IMPD looking for 3 suspects after shooting during cellphone sale

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police in Indianapolis are looking for three people they say shot a man during a cellphone sale Monday morning on the city’s west side.

Shortly after 4 a.m., officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a shooting at the Covington Square Apartments. The apartment complex is off of South High School Road, just west of the I-465 interchange with Rockville Road.

Officers arrived and found the victim, who was taken to the hospital in good condition, according to IMPD.

Police are looking for three men they believe were involved in the shooting. IMPD says all three suspects are in their late teens or early 20s.

