IMPD looking for forgery suspect

Crime Watch 8

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

Photo of a suspect wanted for forgery. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a man wanted for forgery.

According to IMPD, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, just before 7 p.m., the suspect entered the Best Buy located in the 10000 block of North Michigan Road.

Police said the suspect made an expensive purchase using a credit card that had been stolen during a vehicle break-in in the 6700 block of Hoover Road.

The suspect is described as a black male between 6’5″ and 6’7″ tall who has large build and has earrings in both ears.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

