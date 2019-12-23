IMPD looking for forgery suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a man wanted for forgery.

According to IMPD, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, just before 7 p.m., the suspect entered the Best Buy located in the 10000 block of North Michigan Road.

Police said the suspect made an expensive purchase using a credit card that had been stolen during a vehicle break-in in the 6700 block of Hoover Road.

The suspect is described as a black male between 6’5″ and 6’7″ tall who has large build and has earrings in both ears.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.