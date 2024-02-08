IMPD looking for suspect in Broad Ripple attack

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a woman they say assaulted a shopper in broad daylight in Broad Ripple. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a woman it says assaulted a shopper in broad daylight in Broad Ripple.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying the woman. They released surveillance photos of the suspect this week.

(Provided Photos/IMPD)

Police say the woman was spotted around 10:15 a.m. on Sunday near the College Avenue IndyGo Red Line stop. Investigators say she then walked over to a nearby grocery store where a shopper was assaulted in a parking lot.

According to IMPD, the shopper sustained serious injuries. The suspect was last seen on Carrolton Avenue near Dan Wakefield Park.

Investigators say anyone with information concerning this incident or the suspect’s identity should reach out to IMPD North District Detective Russ Sering at 317-327-6129 or by email at Russell.Sering@indy.gov.

People who wish to submit an anonymous tip can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

