IMPD looking for suspect vehicle after man shot in possible drug deal

by: Amicia Ramsey
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) —  Police are looking for the person who shot a man shot multiple times in downtown Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the man is in critical condition but is expected to be okay.

Police found the man badly hurt at Michigan and Hudson streets, just off of Mass Ave.

Investigators say he was in an alleyway, and medics rushed him to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators think it was a possible drug deal gone wrong.

Witnesses told police they saw a person driving a grey Impala or Malibu drive away from the scene.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

