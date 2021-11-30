Crime Watch 8

IMPD looking for suspects after Dollar General robbed at gunpoint

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are looking for help identifying suspects in a recent armed robbery.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is trying to identify two men seen in surveillance footage at a Dollar General at 2182 N. Mitthoeffer Road around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 13.

IMPD says the men robbed the store and fled on foot. One of then men had a gun.

If you have tips, please contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Tips will remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.