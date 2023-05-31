IMPD looking for suspects, answers after shots fired at MLK Park

Red and blue police lights atop an IMPD patrol car at a crime scene in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis police want anyone with information on a Tuesday night shooting at a popular city park to come forward and share what they know.

At around 8:15 p.m., a black car pulled up to a group playing basketball at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Broadway Street and someone inside the car started shooting, investigators say.

The group playing basketball shot back, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tells News 8.

No one was hurt in the exchange of gunfire.

Investigators found shell casings at the scene, all believed to be from handguns.

Police believe the shooting might have been targeted, but no suspects have been identified and no arrests were made.

IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer says conflict resolution is key as temperatures begin heating up.

“It’s the beginning of summer. Temperatures are heating up. People need to be calm overall. There are very few cases where resorting to handgun violence is the solution to it. You know, conflict resolution, talk it out,” Weilhammer said.

IMPD wants anyone with video of the shooting to share it with investigators.

Anyone with information was asked to reach out to IMPD or Crime Stoppers.