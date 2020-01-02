IMPD looking for vehicle associated with aggravated assault

Photo of vehicle associated with an aggravated assault. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a vehicle connected to an aggravated assault.

According to Crime Stoppers, on Dec. 6, just before 11:45 a.m., the suspect’s vehicle is seen in the Crown Liquors parking lot at 15 North Beachway as the window rolls down and then a shot is fired at a victim inside the vehicle.

After the shot was fired, the vehicle fled the area.

The vehicle is described as a dark gray or dark blue Buick Regal.

No suspect description was provided.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.