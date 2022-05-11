Crime Watch 8

IMPD looking for witnesses after 2 men shot at apartment complex

IMPD patrol cars at the scene of a shooting at the Blackburn Terrace apartments on May 10, 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police want witnesses to come forward after two men were Tuesday night at an apartment complex near Washington Park.

Officers were called just after 11 p.m. to the Blackburn Terrace apartments on Baltimore Avenue, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. That’s just north of East 30th Street and about a mile east of the park.

Police arrived and found one man who had been shot.

Less than five minutes later, officers responded to a gas station at the intersection of 38th and North Oxford Streets and found a second man who had been shot. The gas station is less than two miles northeast of Blackburn Terrace.

Investigators believe the second man was shot at the apartment complex and got a ride to the gas station.

IMPD Officer Kimberly Young says the department needs anyone with information to come forward.

“Several people were out, several people probably witnessed or saw the incident,” Young told News 8. “If anybody could come forward and give us a call, it would really help at this time. We really need that information.”

Anyone with information was asked to call the IMPD non-emergency line at 317-327-3811 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-84-77 or via their app.