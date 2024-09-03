IMPD makes arrest in 31-year-old cold case

An image of handcuffs. Indianapolis police announced that they have made an arrest in the 31-year-old cold case murder of Carmen Van Huss on Sept. 3, 2024. (WISH Image)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have made an arrest in a cold case homicide from the early 1990s.

Carmen Van Huss was killed 31 years ago, and following some time of investigation, her case ran cold.

Through genetic testing and advanced analytics, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says they have finally arrested a suspect in Van Huss’ “tragic murder.”

IMPD has not released the name of the suspect.

More information will be released in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

This story will be updated with further information once available.